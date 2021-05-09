Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood actors including Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and others shared a heartfelt tributes to their moms on social media.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Instagram and posted a video compiled video of childhood throwback pictures with mom Sunita Kapoor. The video showcases her journey from her childhood days to her wedding and some current pictures.

Along with the video, she noted, "To the captain of Kapoor Khaandaan. There's not a single day that I wake up and not wish to be around you. As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults. "

"Celebrating Mothers' Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother's Day," she added.

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to Instagram and gave a shout out to all the moms to perform all the duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Katrina Kaif dug out an adorable childhood throwback picture with her mom in which the duo is all smiles. Along with the picture, Kaif penned a sweet note for her mom.

"I've often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling (touchwood), now I understand it's because she has dedicated her self to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. "

She added, "As the Dalai Lama says, "if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others " Happy Mother's Day mom," and added two red heart emoticons).

Shraddha Kapoor posted an all smiles childhood throwback picture with her mom and commemorated the day on Instagram.

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor took to Twitter and penned down a note asking 'all the children of mother India amid these trying times.

"It's #MothersDay today & mother India definitely needs all its children to come together & fight together during these trying times. I would request each one of you to wear masks, maintain social distance from each other & help out however you can."

Asserting the need to get together to help those in need. The actor added, "Frm being socially responsible 2 helping out people in need. Every little act done 2 help others matters. I'm doing my bit towards helping others-Are u? If we can help 1 person besides our family member it will make a big differenceTogether we can & we will#JaiHind #JaiMataDi."

In another post, Zinta shared a picture with her mother-in-law and thanked her for making the actor feel more like a daughter than a daughter in law.

(ANI)

