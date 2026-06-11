Entertainment News | From Towering Messi Cutouts to Streets Decked in Flags: Football Mania Sweeps Keralam Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 11 (ANI): With just hours left before the first whistle of the FIFA World Cup 2026, football fever has well and truly taken over parts of India. From giant cutouts and colourful banners to street screenings and fan gatherings, the excitement surrounding the biggest tournament in world football is hard to miss.

Nowhere is that passion more visible than in Keralam, a state where football has long enjoyed a special place in people's hearts. Although India is not participating in the tournament, that has done little to dampen the enthusiasm. Across towns and villages, fans have decorated streets with the flags of their favourite nations.

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In Malappuram district's Wandoor region, Brazil supporters have put up a massive flex banner featuring Neymar and members of the Brazilian coaching staff. Installed by the Munda Jazz Club, the banner has quickly become a talking point among locals as supporters gear up to cheer for the five-time world champions.

The Malappuram Municipality has also installed a unique football-themed art installation to promote a plastic-free environment and raise awareness among residents ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

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Similar scenes are playing out in Kottayam, where posters and banners of football stars have appeared across the town. Whether it is Argentina, Brazil, Portugal or France, supporters are proudly displaying their colours and backing their favourite teams ahead of the month-long football spectacle.

Meanwhile, this year's tournament generated additional excitement because of the star power both on and off the pitch.

According to ABC News, Shakira is set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Nigerian music star Burna Boy. The Mexico City ceremony will mark the song's first live performance before a global audience.

For Indian fans, there is another reason to tune in. Actor, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Toronto, which marks yet another major international milestone in her career.

Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla are all scheduled to perform. FIFA has also confirmed that Ryan Castro will join J Balvin during the celebrations.

For fans in India, the ceremony will begin at 11 p.m. IST and will be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. It will also be available for live streaming on Zee5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)