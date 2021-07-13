Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Actor Varun Sharma will be seen in a long-distance relationship with his on-screen co-star Tanya Maniktala in the upcoming show 'Chutzpah'.

After experiencing a reel long-distance relationship, Varun has now expressed his views on the same.

"I have not had a long-distance relationship in a long time but I have had one when I was in college. I think it has its own charm and pros and cons. In my personal opinion, you just cannot compare it with the physical bonding, catching up with your loved one in person, going out for coffees and dinners. That feeling is just unmatchable.

"I always had this thing in mind that how do people manage long-distance relationships. I got a slightly better understanding of it after working on the show. I have heard a few good and bad incidents from my friends and their personal experiences. My character is in a long-distance relationship. As an actor, I had to live that feeling on screen. It was again an experience that I have not explored on screen till date," he said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Chutzpah' is directed by Simarpreet Singh. It will be launched on SonyLIV on July 23. (ANI)

