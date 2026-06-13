Entertainment News | Future, Tyla Set FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Ablaze with 'Game Time' at Opening Ceremony in LA

Los Angeles [US], June 13 (ANI): Future and Tyla brought energy, music and World Cup spirit to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song 'Game Time' during a star-studded opening ceremony ahead of the USA's campaign opener against Paraguay, which also marks the start of US leg of the tournament, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada.

The American rapper and South African singer took centre stage before the United States men's national team's tournament opener, delivering a high-energy performance that set the tone for football's biggest celebration.

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The official Instagram handle of the FIFA World Cup shared the glimpses of the ceremony.

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'Game Time', released on May 29, 2026, is the official collaboration between Future and Tyla and serves as the seventh single from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

Future opened the performance from a stage positioned at the centre of the pitch, dressed in a sparkling red-and-silver Louis Vuitton jacket. As the crowd cheered, he launched into the opening rap of the motivational anthem.

Tyla soon joined him, appearing on the side of the stage in a white crop top featuring blue-and-white star details on the sleeves. Accompanied by dancers, she performed her verse with lively choreography before joining Future at centre stage to close out the performance together.

The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including LISA of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema.

Another standout moment came when LISA, Anitta and Rema performed "Goals," another track from the official World Cup album.

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LISA opened the performance surrounded by white cutouts inspired by Los Angeles landmarks, including palm trees, a surfboard and the iconic Santa Monica Ferris wheel. Dressed in a white corset with matching shorts and boots, she performed alongside dancers wearing coordinated sports-inspired outfits.

Brazilian singer Anitta then made her entrance wearing white baggy pants and a layered crop top, she delivered her section of the song with a troupe of dancers dressed in streetwear-inspired costumes.

Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage in a white hoodie and matching trousers adorned with glittery chains. After performing his verse, he was joined by LISA and Anitta for a colourful finale that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Blending music, culture and football, the opening ceremony transformed SoFi Stadium into a global celebration, giving fans a memorable start to FIFA World Cup 2026. (ANI)

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