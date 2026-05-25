Entertainment News | FWICE Issues Official Non-cooperation Directive to Ranveer Singh over Don 3 Fallout with Farhan Akhtar, Ashoke Pandit Explains Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): It seems tensions between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have escalated following the former's exit from Don 3.

On Monday, the Film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming that he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

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The decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer's exit from 'Don 3', which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

"The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. ln accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Banned: FWICE Issues Non-Cooperation Directive Against Bollywood Star After Don 3 Exit Drama.

A press conference was also conducted by the film body regarding the whole issue. After the press meet, Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit spoke with ANI and explained what led them to take this decision.

In his complaint, Farhan alleged that Ranveer Singh withdrew from the project just three weeks before the film's unit was scheduled to leave for the shoot, resulting in significant financial losses for the production house, according to Ashoke Pandit.

"...As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it...Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly. Consequently, sitting together today, our Association has taken the decision to issue a 'Non-Cooperation' directive against Ranveer Singh. "

Ashoke Pandit also urged producers to extend their support to the move until the dispute is formally resolved.

"This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects...We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root..," he explained.

Notably, the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer comes at a time when he is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)