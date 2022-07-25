Los Angeles, Jul 25 (PTI) Biker drama series "Mayans MC" will be back for its fifth season, FX has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-backed basic-cable network shared the news with fans on Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Also Read | Dhanush's Atrangi Re Co-Star Sara Ali Khan Congratulates Him On The Gray Man Success (View Post).

Co-created by Elgin James, "Mayans MC" is the spin-off of another crime series "Sons of Anarchy" and follows the story of Mayans Motorcycle Club in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre.

Nick Grad, president of originals at FX, said the upcoming chapter will be an "explosive" one which will test the survival of the group under EZ's (played by J D Pardo) newly claimed leadership.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Honoured By Income Tax Department; Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Accepts The Award On Her Father's Behalf And Says 'Proud Daughter Of A High And Prompt Tax Payer' (View Pics).

"Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season," Grad said.

As part of the renewal, James has inked a new multiple-year overall deal with Disney's 20th Television, the studio behind the show and "Sons of Anarchy".

James has served as showrunner on the series since the firing of fellow co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter a few years ago.

Calling 20th Television his "home", James thanked Dana Walden, Karey Burke and Jane Francis for championing, supporting, and challenging him to do his best.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen.

"I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create," the co-creator and showrunner added.

Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also round out the cast of the series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)