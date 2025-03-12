Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): The 'Matador' actor Gabriel Luna has joined the cast of 'The Terminal List' Season 2 in a recurring guest star role, reported Variety. The series stars Chris Pratt in the lead role

According to Variety, Luna will appear in the series alongside returning star Chris Pratt, who will once again star as Navy SEAL James Reece in the Amazon Prime Video military thriller drama.

The first season, which debuted in 2022, was based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Season 2 is based on Carr's novel 'True Believer,' the second in the James Reece book series.

Variety reported that Luna would appear as Freddy Strain in the series. The character is described as "Former SEAL Team 6 Senior Chief and current officer with CIA's Ground Branch, Freddy Strain is a man of two worlds - equal parts elite sniper and dedicated family man.

His belief that James Reece survived the events of 'The Terminal List' S1 will pull the 'Most Wanted Man on the Planet' out of hiding and back into the fray.

Reece shows Freddy that desperate times can call for operating outside the lines, while Freddy's commitment to family, country, and cause will help guide Reece on his path to redemption."

Meanwhile, Luna is currently at work on the Peacock series "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy." He will also be seen in the upcoming second season of "The Last of Us" at HBO and recently premiered the film "The Astronaut" at SXSW.

Luna is known for starring in the film "Terminator: Dark Fate" and for his appearances as Robbie Reyes, a.k.a. Ghost Rider, in the ABC-Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

According to Variety, the production of the 'The Terminal List' will begin in th coming weeks. The prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf starring Taylor Kitsch has already been filmed, though no premiere date has been announced yet. (ANI)

