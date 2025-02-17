Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and Bhuvan Arora will be seen sharing screen space in a new series titled 'Dupahiya'.

Created and Executive Produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The story revolves around the fictional village of Dhadakpur, that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free. However, chaos ensues when a coveted Dupahiya (motorbike) gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late, as per a press note.

Sonam Nair, the director of Dupahiya, said, "Bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn't be prouder of the way it has come together. The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it. I cannot wait for March 7 and for audiences in India and across the world to experience this wholesome package of joy, laughter and aspirations of the many eclectic residents of Dhadakpur!"

'Dupahiya' will be out on Prime Video on March 7. It also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. (ANI)

