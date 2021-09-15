Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Emmy nominee actor Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of 'Addams Family' spin-off series 'Wednesday' directed by Tim Burton for Netflix.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Game Of Thrones' actor will be a series regular in the upcoming show titled Wednesday.

The 'Star Wars' actor will reportedly play Larissa Weems- the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The series is described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The cast also includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch, with Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker, Iman Marson as Lucas Walker, William Houston as Joseph Crackstone, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago, Oliver Watson as Kent, Calum Ross as Rowan, and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina.

These actors have joined a host of previously announced cast members.

Tim Burton will don the directors' and executive producers' hat for the first season, which consists of eight episodes, and is written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville).

Cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 created the characters of the series and have had many adaptations over the years (including the 1993 film Addams Family Values, with Christina Ricci in the 'Wednesday' role).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this series will mark Burton's first 'Addams Family' project.

Speaking of Christie, the 42-year-old star will also be seen playing a role in another major upcoming Netflix fantasy title, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman', which has wrapped production. (ANI)

