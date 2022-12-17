Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle has geared up to portray the role of Captain Shipley in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, in addition to Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves, Mawle joins a stellar cast. The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power Teaser: Morfydd Clark's Amazon Prime Series Is Visually Grand.

The tale of the Dutton family's earlier generation as they attempt to build the ranching oligarchy depicted in Yellowstone is told in 1923, just like in the film 1883, which came before it. Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as "the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea." Television viewers are most familiar with Mawle from his part as Benjen Stark in the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Furthermore, he recently appeared in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but left the show before Season 2. Along with In the Heart of the Sea, Kill Your Friends, Half of a Yellow Sun, and The Hallow, he has roles in several other movies.

In the Heart of the Sea, Kill Your Friends, Half of a Yellow Sun, and The Hallow are among his cinematic credits. 1923 will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 18. Taylor Sheridan created the show and serves as its executive producer, alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.