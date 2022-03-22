Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Emmy-nominated star Lena Headey, widely known for her role as Cersei Lannister on HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones', is all set to make her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller 'Violet'.

As per Deadline, the upcoming film is based on the successful novel of the same name by SJI Holliday.

The story follows two solo female travellers who immediately hit it off and decide to team up for the next leg of their adventure. As the journey continues things start to unravel - because neither of the women is who they claim to be.

Talking about her directorial gig, Headey said, "Susi's Violet is a compulsive page turner that stayed with me long after I finished the book -- it's exciting that my first feature as a director will be such an intense female thriller. It's a wild ride to the finish with vast cinematic scope, centering around two very complex women who will completely unravel over the course of the film. I can't wait to get rolling."

Even though this is her feature directorial debut, Headey is no stranger to the director's chair. She wrote and directed the 2019 BAFTA-nominated short film 'The Trap' and directed her 'GOT' co-star Maisie Williams in a music video for singer Freya Ridings.

Production on the upcoming thriller is slated to start in October.

The project heralds from UK producer-financier Goldfinch Entertainment. The screenplay is penned by Gareth Pritchard, whose Sankara Pictures will co-produce with Mark Foligno of Limelight CTL and Ben Charles Edwards and Phil McKenzie of Goldfinch Entertainment.

Coming back to Headey, the Emmy nominee recently starred in Netflix action-thriller 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and HBO's upcoming 'The White House Plumbers'. (ANI)

