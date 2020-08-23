New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade adieu to Lord Bappa in an affectionate manner.

The 'Don' star posted a black-and-white, half-faced selfie on Twitter, and also shared a sweet message for his legion of followers.

"Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the 54-year-old actor tweeted.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor opted for an eco-friendly visarjan at home today. The 'Half Girlfriend' actor posted a video on the Instagram stories where she, along with others were seen immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water-filled tub at home itself.

The same, eco-friendly way was chosen by actor Shilpa Shetty and family. Earlier the day, the 45-year-old actor tweeted a video of her with family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan. The family had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

