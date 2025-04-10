New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their second child. The heartwarming announcement was made on Thursday through a playful and vibrant Instagram reel that instantly captured the attention of fans and fellow celebrities.

Rather than opting for a traditional reveal, Gauahar and Zaid delighted their followers with a dance performance set to Jessie J's popular track Price Tag.

The video shows the couple sharing cheerful moments, and as the reel draws to a close, Gauahar sweetly reveals her baby bump, confirming the happy news.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIQXmW2IQkm/

Sharing the video, Gauahar captioned the post, "Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi".

Dressed in a cozy yet trendy ensemble, the actor looked radiant as she grooved with Zaid.

The post received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and the couple's celebrity friends.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In May 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy and named him Zehaan.

Gauahar shared the news of her baby's arrival via an Instagram post, announcing, "It's a Boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world," said our bundle of joy. He arrived on the 10th of May 2023, bringing us true happiness. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling, new parents Zaid and Gauahar." (ANI)

