New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Preeti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation and wife of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, highlighted the significance of art and culture during the launch of two books by Dr Yasmin Singh on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Preeti Adani said, "The pursuit of knowledge and the practice of art are not separate endeavours; they are intertwined... Having had the privilege of spending over three decades in the social development sector, I firmly believe that the influence of art and culture cannot be overstated. Fostering creativity and supporting cultural expressions are essential to building a resilient and inclusive community."

She added, "Art, whether performing or visual, transcends barriers of caste, creed, and colour. It is the best medium for fostering inclusivity in our country, and we must strive to revive and sustain it. Be it through dance, music, literature, or visual arts, we constantly discover new and profound ways to express our struggles, aspirations, and joys. It is a matter of immense pride that a member of the Adani Parivar is contributing to this field."

Dr Yasmin Singh also shared her thoughts on the importance of classical arts in education.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The National Education Policy is being restructured... Our cultural traditions, such as Giddha, Garba, and Kathak, have always had roots in schools. Classical dance forms, including Kathak, are already part of the curriculum for classes 11 and 12. If the knowledge of Kathak Gharanas is incorporated into the syllabus, students can gain deeper insights into these rich traditions."

Dr Yasmin Singh is a renowned Indian classical dancer and Kathak artiste, celebrated for reviving the Raigarh Gharana Kathak style. She has showcased her art at prestigious events such as the Khajuraho Dance Festival and has been lauded for her talent, grace, and natural beauty. (ANI)

