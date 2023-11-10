Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): Actor Geeta Basra, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood comeback with 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi' will be spending Diwali in Jalandhar with her in-laws.

The actor, along with her husband, Harbhajan Singh and children, will be travelling to the city a few days earlier to enjoy festivities and spend festive time with the family.

Sharing her plans for Diwali celebrations this year, Geeta said, "Diwali in Punjab is always special, as our family stays there and celebrating the festival with our loved ones is always beautiful. My kids enjoy being with the family; the kind of love and pampering they get is unparalleled."

This year's Diwali celebration will be more memorable since the couple's son, Jovan will be able to understand and fully appreciate the event with his entire family.

Speaking about her upcoming movie 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi', Geeta Basra said, "I am excited to be a part of 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi'. It's the perfect project for my comeback and the entire experience of shooting the film was great. I am fortunate to have worked with such an amazing team and I'm really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Geeta was seen in movies like 'Dil Diya Hai,' 'The Train, and 'Zila Ghaziabad' among others. She will be seen in the movie 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi.'(ANI)

