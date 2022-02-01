Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): With 'Gehrayaiaan', actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has managed to overcome his fears -- especially hydrophobia.

"Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself," the actor said.

Also Read | Tiger: Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya to Lead Karthik's Upcoming Film.

He added, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehrayaiaan' will see Siddhant sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Also Read | Kerala Hospital Slammed for Using Morgan Freeman's Photo in Skin Treatment Advertisement.

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)