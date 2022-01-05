New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): On the occasion of lead actor Deepika Padukone's birthday, makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' unveiled the new release date and posters of the Amazon Original movie.

The intense posters released on Wednesday revealed that the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

The newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika who will play the role of Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain and an ensemble poster with the leads.

Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

The posters were first shared by Deepika, who dedicated this to her fans. "On this special day, a little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday as Tia and Dhairya Karwa as Karan in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will now have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

