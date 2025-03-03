Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): The 2025 Oscars ceremony took a poignant turn with the In Memoriam segment.

Morgan Freeman took the stage to honour the late Gene Hackman, who passed away just days ago, and his words were a heartfelt tribute to the beloved actor.

"Our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend," Freeman said, his voice filled with emotion.

"I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films. Like anyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work," he added.

Freeman went on to praise Hackman's incredible talent and the impact he had on the film industry.

"He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world," Freeman said.

The In Memoriam segment was a beautiful tribute to the many talented individuals who passed away in the past year.

The segment featured a stunning Mozart orchestral composition and honoured the memories of Jon Amos, Gena Rowlands, Bill Cobbs, Charles Shyer, Joan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., David Lynch, and James Earl Jones, among others.

Notably absent from the tribute were Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg, who both passed away in the past week.

The 2025 Oscars were hosted by Conan O'Brien and aired live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards streamed live on JioHotstar. (ANI)

