Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Days before Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's death, the actor's wife had Googled online for flu and COVID symptoms shortly before her death, reported The New York Post.

According to police records shared on Tuesday by New Mexico authorities, Betsy, 65, had been searching online for flu and COVID symptoms shortly before her death. On February 10, she looked up things like "Can COVID cause dizziness?" and "Flu and nosebleeds." Apart from this, Betsy also cancelled a massage appointment the very next day, saying Hackman had cold-like symptoms. She also ordered oxygen canisters from Amazon for "respiratory support." Her last recorded activity was on February 11, when she was seen shopping. After that, she had no communication with anyone.

Arakawa died from hantavirus, a rare illness caused by contact with rodent droppings. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and can worsen quickly, affecting the lungs and heart.

Hackman, who was 95, died nearly a week after his wife. His cause of death was heart disease, with Alzheimer's listed as a contributing factor.

According to The New York Post, police records also show that their bodies were found on February 26. A maintenance worker became concerned when Arakawa stopped replying to messages about a project at their home. The worker and a neighbourhood security guard went to the house, where they found her body and called 911.

Gene Hackman was married twice and had three children. His first marriage to Faye Maltese lasted 30 years from 1956 to 86. Hackman married Arakawa in 1991. Arakawa was a classical pianist. (ANI)

