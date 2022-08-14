New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Sunday, shared a heartfelt note to mark her father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh's 10th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Force' actor dropped a couple of pictures, which she captioned, "Verified

Dearest Pappa, Riaan and Rahyl asked me today. "Aai, if we ask Ajoba a question, will he answer??" Without a doubt my answer was, "He will answer, if you Hear him". I have honestly lived all these years speaking to you and getting every answer back, I know you have been w us through our toughest times and laughed with us through our lighter times, I know that you answer every doubt we have and I know even right now, you have read what I am writing to you..And I know it's your promise to us, that you will always be there, if we just keep our ears open to hearing you, our eyes open to seeing you and our hearts open to experiencing you. We Miss You Pappa P.s - Riaan and Rahyl insist that they are holding you on either side."

In the first picture, Genelia and her husband Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl could be seen sitting beside the picture of their grandfather.

In another picture, shared by the 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' actor, her kids can be seen seeking blessings from Riteish's father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Soon after Genelia dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was the two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

Meanwhile, talking about Genelia, she has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film. (ANI)

