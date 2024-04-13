Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): In a stunning display of star power and anticipation, Paramount Pictures dazzled audiences at CinemaCon as it unveiled the forthcoming animated epic, 'Transformers One.'

A star-studded affair, the film boasts a lineup featuring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry, among other notable talents, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Set to debut on September 13, this marks a pivotal moment for the iconic Transformers franchise, offering fans a fresh perspective on the origins of beloved characters Optimus Prime and Megatron.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unveiling took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, where attendees were treated to an exclusive presentation highlighting Paramount's upcoming slate.

With the film's key voices in attendance, including Hemsworth and Henry, the excitement was palpable as they shared insights into their roles and the groundbreaking nature of the project.

Hemsworth, who portrays a young Optimus Prime known as Orion Pax, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, promising audiences an experience unlike anything seen before. He paid homage to the legacy of Peter Cullen, the longstanding voice of Optimus Prime while teasing a fresh take on the character that would delve into unexplored facets of his persona.

Meanwhile, Johansson, appearing via recorded message from New York, shared her pride in the film and its innovative storytelling. She teased audiences with promises of a cinematic experience that defies expectations, hinting at the depth and complexity of her character, Elita-1.

Joining the ensemble cast are Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm, each adding their unique talents to the rich tapestry of the Transformers universe. Under the direction of Josh Cooley, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind 'Toy Story 4,' and with a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, 'Transformers One' promises to captivate audiences with its immersive storytelling and stunning visuals.

As the countdown begins to September 13, anticipation for 'Transformers One' continues to build, fueled by the promise of a cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of animation.

With its stellar cast, visionary direction, and rich storytelling, this animated epic is poised to reignite the fervour of fans and newcomers alike, ushering in a new era for the Transformers franchise. (ANI)

