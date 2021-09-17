Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) Actor Giancarlo Esposito is set to lead the cast of an upcoming heist drama series for streamer Netflix.

Titled "Jigsaw", the series is loosely inspired on the real-life story where USD 70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Also Read | Maestro Movie Review: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia's Thriller Is a Faithful Facsimile of AndhaDhun (LatestLY Exclusive).

Esposito will feature alongside Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor in the series, reported Deadline.

The eight-episode series centres around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it.

Also Read | Sanaya Irani Birthday: Some Ethnic Pieces From Her Wardrobe That We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over (View Pics).

It will have a non-linear timeline, ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year after.

"Jigsaw" has been created by Erica Garcia, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes.

The show will be executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan through Scott Free Productions along with Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment and Russell Fine.

Esposito is best known for his performances as Gus Fring in cult classic series "Breaking Bad". His other credits include "The Mandolorian", "Better Call Saul" and "The Boys".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)