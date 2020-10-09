Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik sneaked out some time to celebrate their first date night after becoming parents recently.

According to E! News, the couple stepped into another room for some alone time on Thursday (local time) and cooked a delicious meal for the first time since giving birth to their first child together in September.

Also Read | Scam 1992 Review: Pratik Gandhi Towers Tall in Hansal Mehta's Meticulous Retelling of the Harshad Mehta Story.

Gigi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their first date night together by sharing an Instagram story of the butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta, they cooked.

"Mom & dad's first date night. She's in the other room with Oma but miss her sm lol," Gigi captioned a photo of their meal.

Also Read | Puja Banerjee and Hubby Kunal Verma Welcome a Baby Boy.

As per E! News' sources, Gigi and Zayn are spending time with their baby girl on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately," the source told E! News.

The source also said that Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid has been really helpful to the couple and they are grateful to have her.

The couple welcomed their first baby last month by sharing pictures on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)