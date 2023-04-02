Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ABU): While a section of social media users got offended to see Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid on stage at the NMACC event, the supermodel made it clear that she loved the Jug Jugg Star's act.

Taking to Instagram Story, Gigi shared a video of their performance and thanked Varun for making her Bollywood dreams come true. She has also started following Varun on Instagram.

She wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru (laughter emojis)."

On Saturday, Varun gave a power-packed performance on stage. However, it did not go down well with several social media users as he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid up on stage, picked her up in his arms and then kissed her on cheeks.

The particular moment caught on camera has been doing rounds on the internet, garnering a lot of negative comments.

"Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected," a social media user wrote.

"varun dhawan lifting gigi hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today," another user tweeted.

After facing backlash over his performance, Varun, on Sunday morning, hit back at the trolls in an apt way.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning," Varun clarified.

Gigi arrived in India on Friday and also attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event. (ANI)

