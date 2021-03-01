Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Amid reconciliation rumors, American actor Gillian Anderson sparked the buzz of getting back with ex-beau and 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan while delivering her victory speech at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (local time).

Anderson accepted the award of 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role' for her captivating performance in Netflix's insanely popular period drama 'The Crown'.

According to Page Six, the 52-year-old actor sparked the rumors that she and her ex-beau and producer Peter Morgan are back together after breaking up in late 2020.

While delivering her victory speech for Best Supporting Actress for portrayed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of 'The Crown', she said, "Oh my God. Firstly, thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my fellow nominees and to Peter Morgan for imagining that I could inhabit Mrs. T."

"And to Nina Gold, casting director who believed him or visa versa, however, it worked. To Peter Morgan for writing an exquisitely multidimensional character against the odds," she added.

The rumors of their patch-up began the talk of the town in 2021 while her reports of them staying together in the Czech Republic broke in. As per the sources, "Peter is staying with Anderson in the Czech Republic while she films her new movie, "White Bird: A Wonder Story."

Page Six confirmed Anderson and Morgan split in December 2020 after four years of being together.

Anderson married Canadian production designer Clyde Klotz in 1994 and had a divorce in 1997. Later she married film producer Julian Ozanne in 2004 and split with him later in 2007.

Meanwhile, Netflix's insanely popular period drama 'The Crown' also won in the best drama television series category at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

British actor Josh O'Connor also won the Golden Globe award for his portrayal of 'Prince Charles' in the Netflix drama 'The Crown'.

The fourth season of 'The Crown' covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

Earlier in the 2021 Golden Globe ceremony, actor Emma Corrin, the breakout star of the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', took home the award for best actress in a television series at the award show.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)