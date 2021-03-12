Los Angeles, Mar 12 (PTI) Actors Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr have been tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy "Players".

According to Variety, the movie also features actor Tom Ellis in a pivotal role.

The story focuses on Chicago-based sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez), who has spent years devising successful hook-up "plays" with her best friend Adam (Wayans). But when she unexpectedly becomes infatuated with one of her targets (Ellis), they are forced to confront the idea of a true relationship.

"Pitch Perfect 3" helmer Trish Sie is directing the movie from a script penned by Whit Anderson.

Marc Platt and Ryan Christians of Marc Platt Productions and Ross Dinerstein of Campfire are producing the project.

Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin will executive produce along with Ross Girard and Dan Clarke. PTI

