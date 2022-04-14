Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes have joined the main cast for 'Ted', Seth MacFarlane's live-action comedy series for Peacock which is based on his popular film franchise.

As per Deadline, these stars will join MacFarlane, who is reprising the voice of the lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted.

Picked up for a 10-episode order, Peacock's Ted is set in 1993 and "Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin."

"Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family," as per the outlet.

Burkholder will play the role of John, the character portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 feature and its 2015 sequel.

Whigham will play Blaire Bennett, a smart and politically correct college student who is living with her uncle Matty, aunt Susan and younger cousin John.

The series comes from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by the company's President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark, who produced the film franchise, will also serve as executive producers. (ANI)

