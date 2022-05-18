Girls' Generation to make comeback as full group in August after 5 years

Seoul [South Korea], May 18 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Girls' Generation will make a comeback with a new album to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Their agency SM Entertainment said on the 17th, "Girls' Generation will bring new album for fans that have loved and supported for a long time in August."

The new album will be released 5 years after their 6th full-length album "Holiday Night" in August 2017.

"It is more meaningful that all eight remaining members will participate in the new album," an official from SM Entertainment said. "Girls' Generation is also scheduled to make appearances on reality shows to celebrate their 15th anniversary album."

Girls' Generation, debuted with the single "Into The New World" in August 2007, is an iconic K-pop girl group who led the first generation of Korean wave.

They released a number of hit songs such as self-titled song "Girls' Generation," "Gee," "Genie," and "Lion Heart," and currently is appearing in various field as solo singer and units.

After Jessica left the team in 2014, the remaining members, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyeon, are currently continuing as an eight-piece act. (ANI/Global Economic)

