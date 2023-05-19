Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The epic-drama sequel of 'Gladiator' is evolving in terms of cast. The makers have added actors May Calamawy who is popular for her role in the Marvel series 'Moon Knight', Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas on board for the star-studded film.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the much-awaited sequel of 'Gladiator 2' the rest of the cast includes actor Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), who is in talks to play Emperor Geta. Barry Keoghan was in discussion to play the Geta character, but the subject was not picked again due to timing-mismatched being faced between the actor and the makers.

As earlier reported Pedro who plays Joel in the series revolving around a post-apocalyptic world in 2023 after a pandemic caused by fungus is turning people into zombies will be shooting for director Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' in fissures between the two.

Details related to Pedro's role in the sequel are yet to be shared.

The sequel follows the classic movie 'Gladiator' which earned more than $460 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning five including Best Picture.

Earlier original 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe who won an Oscar for his performance in an interview with Collider reported by Deadline mentioned feeling "slightly jealous" about not being part of the follow-up. He stated "I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible". The movie's impact on Russell's life can be felt in his statement.

American screenwriter David Scarpa will be writing down the script for the much-awaited sequel being set for release in 2024. (ANI)

