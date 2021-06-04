Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Glenn Close is set to join actors Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in the upcoming film titled 'Brothers', which will be directed by Max Barbakow.

According to Deadline, with a script written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen for 'Brothers', the movie will be produced by Mad Chance's Andrew Lazar alongside Brolin and Dinklage.

Close is coming off her eighth Oscar nomination, for best-supporting actress in Netflix's 'Hillbilly Eligy'. She will be seen next in the Apple TV+ original film 'Swan Song'.

Barbakow most recently directed 'Palm Springs' starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, which broke the record for the largest sale in Sundance history when it was acquired by Neon and Hulu at the 2020 film festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)