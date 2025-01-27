Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Actor Glenn Close recalled "helpful" advice she got from late actor and comedian Robin Williams ahead of her first Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting in 1989, reported People.

"I went to Robin Williams, who was my friend," she said.

Also Read | 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Bobby Deol's Stunning Look Revealed for Pawan Kalyan Starrer on His Birthday (View Pic).

"I said, 'Do you have any advice about Saturday Night Live? And he said, 'Just don't do anything you don't think is funny, because you get all these different fabulous ideas,' " she shared.

"I found that helpful," added Close about the late actor.

Also Read | 'Threatened and Made To Sign TV Rights of 'Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum' for Meagre INR 75 Lakh': Actor-Filmmaker Mysskin Reveals Threats and Betrayal in Tamil Film Industry.

Williams died by suicide at age 62 in August 2014.

Close first hosted SNL in February 1989, during an episode in which The Gipsy Kings served as the musical guest, "Oh, it was great fun," she said, as per the outlet.

Saturday Night Live airs weekend on NBC. The series is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special three-hour broadcast, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, reported People.

Close received eight Academy Award nominations for playing a feminist mother in 'The World According to Garp' in 1982, a baby boomer in The Big Chill, a love interest in The Natural, a psychotic ex-lover in Fatal Attraction, a cunning aristocrat in Dangerous Liaisons, an English butler in Albert Nobbs, a troubled wife in The Wife, and an eccentric grandmother in Hillbilly Elegy.

She has received numerous awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Tony Awards and Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for eight Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and three Grammy Awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)