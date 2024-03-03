Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The pictures and videos of the Ambani family and guests are going viral on social media.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several videos and pictures from the jungle-themed bash went viral on social media.

Nit Ambani gave a boss lady vibe in shades of green co-ord set with a pair of sunglasses to compliment her look.

All smiles as bride-to-be Radhika poses with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

Radhika wore a blue cheetah-print dress with a matching hat.

Another picture captured the bond of Mukesh Ambani with his daughter-in-law Radhika.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donned an abstract print white print for the jungle-themed party.

He can be seen having a conversation with Nita Ambani.

Groom-to-be Anant looked handsome in a maroon printed shirt look and was seen with Lakshmi Mittal, the chairman of ArcelorMittal.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue.

Taking to Instagram, Malhotra shared a string of pictures that he captioned, "Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani."

Filled with vitality, flowers, and gentle tones, the venue emanates a surreal and captivating atmosphere.

One of the pictures features elephant-shaped door handles while the walls could be seen adorned with hand-painted peacocks and monkeys. All other rooms at the venue are designed with floral patterns.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more. (ANI)

