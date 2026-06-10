Entertainment News | 'Go Get Them Sigma Girl': SRK Gives Special Shoutout to Alia Bhatt After 'Alpha' Teaser Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Soon after the teaser for the highly awaited action-thriller 'Alpha' was unveiled, King Khan made sure to give a special shoutout to his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt and the entire team behind the film.

SRK, who is himself one of the biggest faces of the YRF Spy Universe, praised Alia Bhatt's action-packed avatar in 'Alpha' and expressed excitement about the film's release.

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Taking to his Instagram Story, the superstar re-shared the teaser and showered praise on Alia, Bobby Deol and director Shiv Rawail.

In his special message, Shah Rukh applauded Alia's journey from winning hearts with her performances to taking on physically demanding action roles. Referring to her expanding "skill set" and action-packed transformation, he wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding."

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Shah Rukh reserved special praise for Bobby Deol as well. Calling the actor "so good" in negative roles, the superstar gave him a warm shoutout and wished the entire team the very best.

"Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team," he wrote.

The one-minute-and-fifty-five-second teaser offers the first glimpse into the origin story of Alia Bhatt's character Sita, introducing audiences to her journey long before she became a trained spy.

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It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen sharing what appears to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. However, the celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside the hotel. Soon after, audiences are introduced to "Alpha," a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous missions in the world of espionage. The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action, with Alia Bhatt showcasing a never-seen-before avatar. From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Sita is seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2.'The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, 'Alpha' was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with 'Alpha' set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)