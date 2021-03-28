Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit on Sunday treated fans to a stunning picture in traditional attire.

The 'Kalank' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and exuded elegance with the gorgeous pictures.

Donning a green lehenga with white Chickankari embroidery, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a minimal makeup look and left her luscious curly locks open. Sporting matching diamond-studded jewellery, the actor personified beauty in the traditional avatar.

Along with the first picture post, she wrote, "Go green," and added a green heart emoticon.

Celebrity followers, including Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha, liked the posts on the photo-sharing platform, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons as they praised the loveable snaps.

Of late, the 'Gulab Gang' star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star recreated 60s magic with legendary Waheeda Rehman, by grooving on the senior actor's iconic song from the movie 'Teesri Kasam'.

On the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

