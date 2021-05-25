Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Adam Wingard, who is basking in the success of his last directorial 'Godzilla vs. Kong', continues to soar with yet another film project in the works.

As per Variety, the filmmaker is set to direct Universal's 'Hardcore', an adaptation of the comic book series from 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri.

The project is being described as an action/sci-fi thriller following a soldier's journey as he saves the world without getting his hands dirty. The script is based on an original outline from Kirkman, which Wingard will adapt with up-and-coming writer Will Simmons.

Wingard's company Montauk Chair will produce. Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce through the label Skybound. Universal Pictures Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee for the studio.

Wingard, who broke out with 2011's 'You're Next' and went on to helm 'The Guest', Netflix's 'Death Note' and 2016's 'Blair Witch', has a busy slate.

He is attached to Paramount's 'Face/Off' sequel and an animated 'Thundercats' for Warner Bros., while Legendary is eying him to continue its MonsterVerse to follow up the success of 'Godzilla vs. Kong', which has earned USD 432.3 million globally.

The first volume of the 'Hardcore' series was written by Andy Diggle with art by Alessandro Vitti. Volume two was written by Brandon Thomas and Francis Portela. (ANI)

