New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): On the cinematic front, this year's Oscars ended on a disappointing note for Indian audiences. However, there's still a major reason to celebrate, as the native designers showcased their talent at a post-event party, with international stars marking their presence in their exquisite creations.

Desi fans turned their eyes to Goldie Hawn as soon as they saw pictures of the veteran actress in Sabyasachi's statement necklace.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Skips Bengaluru Film Festival: Karnataka Congress MLAs Divided Over Ravikumar Ganiga's 'Arrogant' and 'Ungrateful' Remarks Against Actress.

For the Oscars party, Goldie Hawn arrived in a golden corset dress from Dolce & Gabbana. She elevated her look with Sabyasachi jewellery. The ornament comprises a diamond chain-link necklace accented with tourmalines and spinels from the designer's eponymous high-end jewellery line.

How beautiful she is looking! Have a look at her pictures

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGunEzayM_-/?hl=en

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, was also seen in Sabyasachi's jewellery and outfit. She wore a stunning red saree by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGvNka7y-aD/?

Another celebrity who was spotted wearing an Indian designer at the event was Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban during her performance at the 2025 Oscars. Manoban wore a black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra's Spring Couture 2025 collection titled 'Gaian Genesis.'

https://www.instagram.com/rahulmishra_7/

Filmmaker Karan Johar also made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with his bold fashion choice. He turned heads in a sharp, tailored all-black suit by designer Gaurav Gupta. A behind-the-scenes video posted by Diet Sabya on Instagram showed Johar preparing for the event, showcasing his attention to detail.

For the after-party, Johar kept the sleek look going with an all-black tailored suit--black shirt, sharp blazer, and matching trousers.

The standout detail was the golden accents, which added an extra touch of luxury to his ensemble. The Oscars, which concluded on Monday, saw Anora take home five Academy Awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture.

Directed by Sean Baker, the film also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)