Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Fans of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar have a reason to smile as the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Good Bad Ugly' is finally out.

The makers, on Friday, took to its X account to thank Ajith for being a part of the film.

The trailer shows Ajith as a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past. The video also shows Arjun Das playing a scary villain and Trisha in an important role. There's a big twist teased in the story, making fans even more excited.

Earlier in January, the makers announced the film's release date. Director Ravichandran also shared a striking new poster of Ajith Kumar on X. In the image, Ajith was seen wearing a sharp white suit, holding a pistol, and sitting confidently on a couch.

Sharing the poster, Ravichandran wrote, "#GoodBadUgly arrives on April 10th @MythriOfficial @SureshChandraa"

Meanwhile, Ajith was last seen in 'Vidaamuyarchi'. The film, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. 'Vidaamuyarchi' was released on February 6. (ANI)

