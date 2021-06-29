Los Angeles, Jun 29 (PTI) British stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant are set to return for the second season of their hit Amazon series "Good Omens".

Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the show features Sheen and Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.

Gaiman had served as creator, writer and showrunner on the first season, which dropped in May 2019 on Amazon Prime Video to universal acclaim.

For the second season, the author will be co-showrunner alongside Mackinnon, who is also returning to direct, Amazon said in a press release.

The six-part sophomore instalment will start production later this year in Scotland.

John Finnemore will serve as writer along with Gaiman.

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

"Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery," the official plotline read.

In the statement, Gaiman expressed his gratitude to Amazon and BBC Studios for giving him the opportunity to continue the story of "Good Omens".

"It's thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens' was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel.

"I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens -- that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,' and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there," Gaiman said.

The 60-year-old author said the new season is also in response to the unlimited queries of the fans, who wanted to know more about Aziraphale and Crowley.

"I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon.

"Here are the answers you've been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory," he added.

Tennant said he is excited to return with season two of "Good Omens".

"As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know - swings and roundabouts," he said.

Sheen added, "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished."

Amazon Studios and BBC Studios Productions will produce the second season of "Good Omens" in collaboration with The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

Gaiman and Mackinnon will also executive produce alongside Rob Wilkins, Finnemore and Josh Cole.

