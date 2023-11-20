Washington DC [US], November 20 (ANI): The 'Goodfellas' actor Suzanne Shepherd has died at the age of 89.

She passed away on Friday morning in her home in New York City, her agent confirmed to Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Hugs Husband Virat Kohli After India Loses to Australia (View Viral Pic).

Born on Oct. 31, 1934, Shepherd made her acting debut in the 1988 romcom 'Mystic Pizza,' starring Julia Roberts, and appeared in such films as 'Working Girl,' 'Uncle Buck' and 'Second Sight' before working on Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas.'

In addition to her acting career, Shepherd directed in theaters across the U.S. and worked as an acting coach for over four decades at her own studio in New York. The upcoming documentary "A Gift of Fire" will chronicle her career as an acting teacher, as per Variety.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone React to Team India's Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

She portrayed the role of Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco), in HBO's crime drama series 'The Sopranos,' as well as the mother of Lorraine Bracco's character Karen Hill in 1990's 'Goodfellas.' She also had roles in 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990), 'Trees Lounge' (1996), 'Lolita' (1997), 'American Cuisine' (1998), 'Living Out Loud' (1998), 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000), 'A Dirty Shame' (2004), 'Harold' (2008), 'The Week Of' (2018) and 'The Performance' (2023), among other films, as per Variety.

She is survived by her daughter Kate Shepherd, son-in-law Miles McManus and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)