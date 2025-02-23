Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Ed Westwick, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

The British star was seen at the airport, where he greeted the paparazzi and shared his excitement about the upcoming India vs Pakistan cricket match.

Dressed in an off-white shirt with matching pants, a cap, and white sneakers, Westwick looked dapper as he stepped out of the airport. He was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and warmly interacting with the shutterbugs.

When welcomed by the paparazzi, Westwick smiled and said, "Happy to be back. It's nice and warm, huh?"

He then asked the photographers if they would be watching the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. "You guys gonna watch cricket tomorrow? I'm going to Dubai," he said.

The actor also shared that he will be hosting a post-match party in Dubai after the game.

Meanwhile, India is all set to avenge perhaps their most bitter loss in white-ball cricket in recent years as they take to the field for their Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with memories of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final fresh in their minds.

The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when the Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by the Men in Green. At the peak of their star batters' run-chasing powers, India was skittled out for 158 runs while chasing 338 runs, which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Meanwhile, Ed Westwick and his wife, actress Amy Jackson, are expecting their first child together. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on August 24 last year. (ANI)

