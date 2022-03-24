Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Misha Collins of 'Supernaturals' fame has signed on to play the role of Gotham City's District Attorney Harvey Dent for CW's upcoming 'Gotham Knights' pilot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast for the show also includes Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara.

Its pilot is not a 'Batwoman' spinoff and is also unrelated to an upcoming Warner Bros. Games release of the same title. It will be based on DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

'Gotham Knights', which has been penned by the 'Batwoman' fame trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, has been set in a Gotham City reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne.

An alliance is formed by his rebellious adopted son (Morgan) with the children of Batman's enemies when they all get framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it's ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city's next saviours.

The casting announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Collins on Twitter. "I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)," he wrote, referring to his signature wardrobe on 'Supernatural'.

The actors who have previously portrayed the role of Harvey Dent include Billy Dee Williams (1989's Batman), Tommy Lee Jones (1995's Batman Forever), Aaron Eckhart (2008's The Dark Knight) and Nicholas D'Agosto (Fox's Gotham in 2015-16). (ANI)

