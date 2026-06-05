Entertainment News | Gotham's Dark Underworld Expands in 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Season 2, Release Date Announced

Los Angeles [US], June 5 (ANI): Batman is set to return to the streets of Gotham City as the makers have announced the second season of the animated noir series 'Batman: Caped Crusader'.

The new season will introduce fan-favourite characters including Edward Nygma, Carrie Kelly and Roxy Rocket, who will play key roles in the upcoming chapter of the animated detective series.

Also Read | Gayatri Chaganti Says Janhvi Kapoor 'Sexualises Every Character' She Plays Amid 'Peddi' Backlash.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZKxEFOFs3n/?img_index=1&igsh=azlqbGprc3lsaXQ1

The show reimagines the Batman universe through the creative vision of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.

Also Read | Did Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan Take a Dig at Vashu Bhagnani Amid INR 400 Crore Lawsuit? (Watch Video).

Based on DC characters, the series is produced by DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

In addition to Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the executive producer team includes James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

The upcoming season is expected to further explore Gotham City's criminal underworld while continuing Batman's journey as the Dark Knight in this fresh take on the iconic superhero.

The streaming platform also unveiled official first-look images from the upcoming season, offering fans a glimpse into the darker corners of Gotham City and teasing the arrival of several beloved characters from the Batman universe.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Season Two will stream on Prime Video on July 31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)