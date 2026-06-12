Entertainment News | Gram Chikitsalay S2 Trailer: Amol Parashar Struggles to Revive Primary Health Centre Amid New Challenges

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The makers of 'Gram Chikitsalay' have unveiled the trailer for the second season of the show, offering a glimpse into Amol Parahsar's battle to revive Bhathkandi's PHC amid the challenges. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Gram Chikitsalay Season Two is produced by The Viral Fever, featuring Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles The trailer offers a glimpse into Dr. Prabhat's (played by Amol Parashar) ongoing mission to revive the struggling Primary Health Centre in Bhathkandi. Just when he thinks he has finally won over the villagers, a fresh set of challenges lands on his treatment table. Convinced that earning the coveted "Adarsh PHC" title is the key to solving his problems, Dr. Prabhat soon discovers that success demands far more than medical expertise and a well-run health centre.

Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZeqvG0qaiE/? Amol Parashar, who plays the lead protagonist Dr Prabhat in the series, shared details on his character in season two and revealed the reason behind his association with the show.

"In the latest chapter, my character's journey in Bhathkandi moves forward in unexpected ways. He has experienced some good wins, but a whole new set of challenges comes his way. What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions," as quoted in a press note.

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Prime Original series Gram Chikitsalay Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 23. (ANI)

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