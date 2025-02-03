Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): Kendrick Lamar had a historic night at the 2025 Grammy Awards as he won a total of five Grammys for his hit song "Not Like Us." The song earned him awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. With these wins, Lamar is now a 22-time Grammy winner, according to Variety.

The first wins were announced during the premiere ceremony, before the main event. DJ Mustard, the producer behind "Not Like Us," accepted the early awards on Lamar's behalf. The audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles erupted in applause as his wins were revealed.

Beyonce led the night with 11 Grammy nominations, the most in her career. After years of missing out, she finally won Album of the Year for her country album Cowboy Carter. She also won Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus.

Other big winners of the night included Shakira, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Sabrina Carpenter won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet, while Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Die With a Smile". Shakira took home Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she dedicated to the win to the immigrant community. Doechii, a rising hip-hop star, won her first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Beyonce also made history as she became the first Black woman in 50 years to win a Grammy in the country music category.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and were hosted by Trevor Noah. (ANI)

