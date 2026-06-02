Entertainment News | Grammy Award to Be Formally Presented to Dalai Lama on Wednesday Morning

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Grammy Award won by the Dalai Lama for the album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama' will be formally presented to him at his office in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

The Dalai Lama had collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on the album.

Also Read | ‘Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata’ Trailer: ‘Don’t Underestimate the Power of Ordinary People’ Sets the Tone for Kangana Ranaut’s Drama (Watch Video).

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, accompanied by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, will arrive at Dalai Lama at 9:30 am to present the Grammy Award to His Holiness.

Earlier this year, the Dalai Lama won the award in the audiobook category, where he was nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.

Also Read | 'Cocktail 2' Trailer Launch Marred by Influencer Chaos, Media Boycotts Event Over Mismanagement.

In response to the award the Dalai Lama's office earlier posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."

Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf during the ceremony in February. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)