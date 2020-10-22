Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will announce the nominees on November 24.

According to Variety, the nominations will be announced via an hour-long livestream beginning at 9 am Pacific Time (PT). Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason junior will be reading categories and will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country.

The nominations virtual live stream will be available to view on grammy.com.

All nominees for the 84 categories will be released via a press release and the Recording Academy's social media platforms, Variety added.

Contenders for Album of the Year include: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Fiona Apple. Although, Harry Styles' highly regarded and still resurgent 'Fine Line' did not make the Metacritic upper ranks, but it did just get named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time on Rolling Stone's revised list.

The award will broadcast on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 31 at 8 pm Eastern Time or 5 pm PT. (ANI)

