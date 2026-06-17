Entertainment News | Grammy-winning Duo The Chainsmokers to Return to India for Three-city Tour This December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo The Chainsmokers are set to return to India this December with a three-city tour spanning Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, marking a major live entertainment moment for fans across the country.

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20.

Also Read | Tom Holland CONFIRMS Wedding to Zendaya, Reveals Details of Their Private Nuptials.

The Mumbai leg will also see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a significant expansion for the festival into the heart of the city.

As part of the India tour, The Chainsmokers will headline Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai, with the event scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The announcement positions the performance as a landmark moment for the festival's evolving format and urban expansion.

Also Read | Santy Sharma To Enter 'Bigg Boss 20'? 4 Viral Moments That Made Rapper a Social Media Sensation.

Ticket access for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows is already live on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. For Delhi, organisers have urged fans to register early to secure access ahead of further announcements.

The tour comes as the duo's global hit Closer completes 10 years, a milestone that has renewed nostalgia among fans across millennial and Gen Z audiences in India.

The release further highlights the cultural imprint of the duo's music in India, stating, "There are some songs that become bigger than music. They become memories. They become timelines. They become entire phases of life."

It adds that their tracks, including 'Don't Let Me Down', 'Paris', and 'Something Just Like This', became widely associated with college festivals, parties, late-night drives and global festival culture.

Speaking on the announcement, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh highlighted the emotional connection audiences have with the duo's music.

He said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today," as per a press statement.

The Chainsmokers, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are the Grammy Award-winning RIAA Diamond-certified duo who have broken boundaries between pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)