Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce will not be making an appearance at the Grammys this year.

According to People Magazine, despite leading the pack in nominations this year -- earning a total of nine, the 39-year-old singer was not included in the list of performers scheduled to take the stage on Sunday.

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Recording Academy interim chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. shut down rumours that the 24-time Grammy winner would be making a surprise appearance.

Mason told the outlet in a story published on Saturday, "It's unfortunate because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

In recent years, the awards show has received criticism from a number of stars, some of whom have chosen to skip out on music's biggest night entirely.

Although Beyonce and husband JAY-Z attended the annual Roc Nation Brunch ahead of the 2019 Grammys, they made it clear on their song 2018 single 'Apesh-t' that they would not be attending the show.

"Tell the Grammys f*** that 0-for-8 s***/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apes--?" JAY Z raps on the track, a nod to being nominated eight times for his 4:44 album in 2018 and not winning in a single category.

JAY Z previously boycotted attending the ceremony for six years before attending the 2018 ceremony to support his wife.

As reported by People Magazine, the Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (ANI)

