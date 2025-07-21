New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Actor Ahaan Panday, who is basking in the success of his debut movie "Saiyaara", expressed gratitude to Karan Johar after the filmmaker praised his performance in the Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama.

Johar shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram on Monday lauding Panday's performance.

"What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can't wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular," Johar wrote.

The 27-year-old actor responded to the message by re-sharing the post on his Instagram story.

Panday said he grew up watching Johar's films including his 1998 directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and he is "shell-shocked" to be praised by the filmmaker.

"I grew up watching 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', I grew up to your school of cinema, and to hear this from you, I am truly shell-shocked. Thank you sir, from the bottom of my heart for this and for everything you've given us, thank you a thousand times over," he wrote in his story.

Released on July 18, "Saiyaara" also stars Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series “Big Girls Don't Cry” and the Kajol-starrer film “Salaam Venky”.

The film has already grossed Rs 119 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend, according to Yash Raj Films, who have produced the movie.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who made his acting debut with YRF with the 2010 film "Band Baaja Baaraat", also showered praise on Panday.

Sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram story, Singh wrote, "SAIYAARA is HEARTFELT. The very best of Mohit Suri. Congrats to my dear friends at YRF - Akshay (Widhani), Sumana (Ghosh) and Shanoo (Sharma) for an unprecedented feat. Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut! God bless you & welcome to the movies."

