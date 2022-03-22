Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Chris Carmack is expecting a second child with his wife Erin Slaver.

Carmack and Slaver shared the good news in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from a celebration for their baby on the way.

"How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!" they captioned the post.

The celebration included an epic sombrero cake decorated with mini chilli peppers, cacti and maracas.

Chris Carmack announced his engagement to Erin Slaver in 2016. They married in October 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kai in August 2016. (ANI)

